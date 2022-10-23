Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 279 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $96,583.41. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,131,361 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $160.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.59 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a PE ratio of 296.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.66.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

