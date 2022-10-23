Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $213,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

