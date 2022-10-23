Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 221.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 830,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 572,345 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 310.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 712,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 538,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3,089.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 553,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 536,277 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & Profile

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

