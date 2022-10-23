Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,650 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 13,012.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.65 and its 200-day moving average is $73.60. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.58.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.