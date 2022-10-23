Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target to $39.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

AIRC stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.00. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,734,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,367,000 after purchasing an additional 148,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,473,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 149,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,543 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

