Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Addus HomeCare Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADUS. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 0.6 %

ADUS opened at $105.17 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,664 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 90,927 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $7,539,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 3,407.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 37.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 76,079 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

