Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. APA has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.67.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

APA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.