Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €66.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($58.98) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of BOSS opened at €46.85 ($47.81) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.83.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

