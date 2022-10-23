J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $194.00 at Susquehanna

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JBHT. Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $211.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.68.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $165.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

