iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
IJJ traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $94.93. 256,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,138. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average is $99.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
