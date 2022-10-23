iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,738,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,183,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,616. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

