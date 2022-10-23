iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,738,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,542,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $375.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.20 and a 200-day moving average of $400.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

