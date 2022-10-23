iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $80.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

