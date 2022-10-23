iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $57.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.