iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5,107.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. 37,761,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,540,788. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

