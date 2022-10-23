iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Raised by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 48,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 71,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.21. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

