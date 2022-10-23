IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 2,346 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,652,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,886,311. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

