IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,708 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging makes up approximately 1.6% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.13% of Graphic Packaging worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,478,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.8 %

GPK traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

