IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 361,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 70,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 48,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

CSCO stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. 25,035,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,264,876. The firm has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.