IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after acquiring an additional 722,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after buying an additional 99,861 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $93.86. 911,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average is $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $134.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.