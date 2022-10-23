IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.4% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.01. The company had a trading volume of 394,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,921. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.95.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $932.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 25.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Gray sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,925 shares of company stock worth $10,101,978. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.