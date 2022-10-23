IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises approximately 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 62.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $33.08. 3,471,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,963. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

