IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $695.39 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005104 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001835 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020391 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000185 BTC.
IOTA Profile
MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.