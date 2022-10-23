IOST Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. IOST has a market capitalization of $204.38 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

