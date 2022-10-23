IOST Price Down 2.4% This Week (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. IOST has a total market cap of $207.22 million and $4.76 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

