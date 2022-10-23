Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

