Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $97,886,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $275.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.86 and a 200-day moving average of $300.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

