Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 64.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Intevac by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Intevac by 9.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

