Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Intevac Trading Up 2.5 %
Intevac stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.98.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 64.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
