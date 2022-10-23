International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.8% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

