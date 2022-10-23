Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. 53,058,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,290,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

