Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

