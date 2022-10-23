Insider Selling: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $137,004.00 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32.

On Thursday, August 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

