Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Purchases $389,942.10 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,159.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $373,139.59.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,291 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.19 per share, with a total value of $360,793.29.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Tobias Lutke acquired 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,577 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $372,433.38.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tobias Lutke purchased 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65.

On Thursday, August 11th, Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.91.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Refined Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 47,879 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 17.4% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 180,145 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 26,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

