Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $11.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.02. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDEXY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($20.92) to €21.50 ($21.94) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

