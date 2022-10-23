IndiGG Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $69,683.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

