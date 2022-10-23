HUSD Tops One Day Volume of $2.40 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $218.60 million and $2.40 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HUSD

HUSD’s genesis date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.

Buying and Selling HUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

