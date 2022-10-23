Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.57

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as low as C$1.38. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 1,714 shares changing hands.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20. The stock has a market cap of C$264.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

