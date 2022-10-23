Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $252.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

