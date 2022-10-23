Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $228.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.22). Home Point Capital had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital

(Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

