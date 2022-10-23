Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.68.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:HD opened at $275.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.65. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $282.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

