Holistic Financial Partners Sells 113 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 23,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.25.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

