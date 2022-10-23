Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hess’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Hess Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of HES opened at $135.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.52. Hess has a 1 year low of $68.32 and a 1 year high of $135.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $2,383,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hess by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

