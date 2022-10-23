Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0586 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $20.26 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00060045 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00025379 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007417 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05947667 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $20,790,927.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

