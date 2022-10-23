Head to Head Survey: EVI Industries (EVI) and Its Rivals

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare EVI Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVI Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A EVI Industries Competitors 191 844 1479 64 2.55

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EVI Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 37.58%. Given EVI Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVI Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 1.53% 3.62% 2.03% EVI Industries Competitors -19.21% -160.84% -3.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVI Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $267.32 million $4.09 million 55.93 EVI Industries Competitors $684.80 million $58.36 million 359.80

EVI Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EVI Industries. EVI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

EVI Industries competitors beat EVI Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About EVI Industries

(Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

