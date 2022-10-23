Head-To-Head Survey: Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP) and CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP – Get Rating) and CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlantis Technology Group and CPI Card Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantis Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CPI Card Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

CPI Card Group has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.20%.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Atlantis Technology Group has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Card Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlantis Technology Group and CPI Card Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantis Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CPI Card Group $312.19 million 0.68 $16.13 million $1.94 9.77

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantis Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantis Technology Group and CPI Card Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantis Technology Group N/A N/A N/A CPI Card Group 6.16% -17.19% 8.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 92.7% of Atlantis Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of CPI Card Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CPI Card Group beats Atlantis Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantis Technology Group

MEDPLUS CORP was initially engaged in the manufacture and sale of intraocular lenses and other ophthalmic products. In late 1992, the Company ceased its ophthalmic operations and redirected its activities to the patient finance industry through the Company’s acquisition of Patient Plus, Lincoln Professional Services Corporation and Financial Health Network. The Company now works on behalf of health care, dental care, death care and veterinary providers to find non-recourse financingfor their patients.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, And Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, group service providers, and card transaction processors in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

