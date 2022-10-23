HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 5.7 %

HCA opened at $196.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.57.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Stephens raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.