Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $113.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.09.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.07. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $63.49 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

