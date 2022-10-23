Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) PT Raised to $20.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Harmonic Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.85. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,585 shares of company stock worth $2,952,726 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

