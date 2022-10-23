HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Cut to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Compass Point currently has $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HarborOne Bancorp to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HONE opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $666.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 72,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 235,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

