Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cigna were worth $26,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Activity

Cigna Stock Up 2.4 %

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,953 shares of company stock worth $6,104,671 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI opened at $301.34 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $302.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

